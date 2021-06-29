With show at The Sentient Bean, Deborah Sherron Miller hopes you explore joy of recycling

“This show is all about the use of reclaimed and up-cycled materials,” she explained, noting that she chose to use the medium as a way of “highlighting how much waste humans create.”

Miller's experience in the 1960s of being one of the first members of the World Wildlife Federation's children's organization "Ranger Rick's Nature Club" gave her a strong foundational understanding of the importance of caring for our environment. And in high school, she often spent her free time volunteering to clean up trash along the roads of Pennsylvania where she grew up.

“These influences taught me to love and respect our world,” she said. “It was just a no brainer to use things, so they don’t end up in the landfill. Maybe it’s just my innate respect for nature that I was born with, but it’s something I’ve always done.”

Then, about two years ago, Miller made a discovery on social media that allowed her to marry her environmental consciousness with her creativity.

“In 2019, I joined a group on Facebook called 'Buy Nothing,' which is all about gifting and asking for items without compensation, a community of sharing,” she recalled. “I saw an opportunity to combine my love for recycling with my art, and I posted a wish for broken jewelry, broken china, broken toys, junk metal, scrap fabric, and other things people would normally just throw away.

“The more I was given, the more I used in my art. It gave me such a rewarding feeling to keep all that waste out of the trash system, especially knowing that only 20% of our recycling ever gets recycled in this country.”

Miller has now collected a wide variety of objects that can potentially go into one of her compositions, from computer chips like the ones she utilized in the creation of the figurative piece “Homage to Femmes in Technology,” to plastic letters that spell out a hidden message in “Save Us Right Whales” one of several works in the show that feature animals or plants.

“Choosing which pieces to use in a certain work is a different process,” related Miller. “Once I have the initial sketch or idea mapped out, I sort through all my drawers and bins and start choosing bits and pieces of reclaimed materials I think will work in the piece.

“Only half of what I start with makes it into the piece, and it’s a never-ending process of searching for more materials in my reclaimed collection until the final piece is added.”

With “What Are We Made Of: Renewing the Reclaimed,” Miller hopes that viewers will experience both a collection of work that they enjoy and be inspired by.

“I hope people will understand the beauty and power that recycled materials can have,” she said. “Maybe everyone will think more about the trash they generate and start understanding their individual impact on the environment.”

“Our planet is finite, and it’s up to all of us to care for it.”

“What Are We Made Of: Renewing the Reclaimed” is on view at The Sentient Bean at 13 East Park Avenue through July 20th.

There will be an opening reception with the artist in attendance on Friday from 5-7 p.m., and work from the exhibition will be available for purchase at sulfurstudios.org/deborah-sherron-miller-sentient-bean.

