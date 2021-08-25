That means Carter will likely be looking to reclaim the 1st District seat he's held soundly since 2015. Savannah Democrat Wade Herring has announced a run for the seat as well, and will likely be Carter's challenger in 2022.

The move tracks along Carter's recent political path. He is a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, and voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, and Walker is Trump's pick for the Senate seat.

The former President has publicly encouraged Walker to enter the primary, telling a radio show in June that “he’s a great guy, he’s a patriot and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you.”

Walker, 59, joins the race with high name recognition, having won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a University of Georgia running back, and is arguably the most famous UGA player in history.

Carter's previous potential Senate ambitions are also being challenged by the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Earlier this month, the DPG filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging illegal campaign spending by Carter in relation to the potential Senate run.

The lawsuit alleges that Carter spent campaign money for a statewide ad before he announced his run for a statewide post, as is required 15 days after spending more than $5,000 to campaign for another seat.

Included in the DPG’s complaint were various exhibits, including details of the campaign’s spending on the advertisement. It showed $75,000 worth of spending on airtime for the advertisement, with over $50,000 spent in Atlanta, around $23,000 spent in Savannah and a little over $1,000 spent in Macon.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: With Herschel Walker's Senate run confirmed, Rep. Buddy Carter changes course and offers endorsement