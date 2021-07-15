Will Savannah residents see a property tax hike this year? Despite its appearance, it isn't.

According to state law, council must also consider a rollback rate of 12.401 mills, which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the prior year.

“I think maintaining the current budgeted millage rate is an effective way to combat some of those inflation forces out there to make sure that we can still tread water,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo.

Looking at the city’s digest, Senior Director of Financial Services David Maxwell told the group gathered at the Savannah Civic Center on Tuesday that the city has experienced modest growth over the last six years.

“One of the things that we've seen over the last couple of years, especially in 2020, and 2021, is the value of new construction has gone up,” Maxwell said, pointing to the Eastern Wharf project on the east end of River Street and the Plant Riverside District on the western end. Together the projects represent about $900 million in investment.

“So we've seen those things begin to come on to the digest now as they're being completed. So we’ve had about 4.28% average growth since 2013.”

Mayor Van Johnson voiced support for the plan to keep the 2020 millage rate for 2021.

“We don't want to increase that millage, but with that, we can't afford to decrease either,” Johnson said.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the millage rate during three upcoming public hearings. Council will have the second reading and set the rate after the final hearing on Aug. 12.

The first two hearings will be held on July 22, the first during council’s workshop session at 4 p.m. with the second to follow at 6:30 p.m. during council’s regular meeting. The final hearing will be at 2 p.m. during council's meeting on Aug. 12.

Public comment

What: Millage rate public hearings

Where; City Hall or Zoom

When: July 22, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Aug, 12, 2 p.m.

Info: Members of the public can also submit written comments to ClerkofCouncil@savannahga.gov or by calling 912-651-6441. Written comments become public record and are shared with the Mayor and Aldermen prior to the council meeting. Additionally, members of the public may come to City Hall council chambers to join the meeting via a Zoom connection during any of the hearings.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Will Savannah residents see a property tax hike this year? Despite its appearance, it isn't.