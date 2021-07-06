ajc logo
X

Webcams show live weather conditions in Savannah as Tropical Storm Elsa nears

ajc.com

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
47 minutes ago
Partner Badge Logo

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Savannah area Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa nears.

As of Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center extended the Tropical Storm Watch to all coastal Georgia counties, including Chatham.

Expected impacts to Chatham County include heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches and rip currents, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency tweeted. Localized amounts could exceed 8 inches, the NWS Charleston warned. Isolated tornadoes and water spouts are possible.

As Elsa nears, here is a live look at weather conditions in the Savannah area. Click around on the map to see different webcams.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Webcams show live weather conditions in Savannah as Tropical Storm Elsa nears

In Other News
1
One dead, five injured in weekend shootings across Savannah; mayor...
2
Under the Ghost Ship: Sea Wolf on Tybee Island presents intimate...
3
Free back-to-school health clinics offered in Chatham and Bryan...
4
Sulfur Studios' current On::View resident Bridget Conn is asking you to
5
'Never Spoken Again: Rogue Stories of Science and Collections' pushes...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top