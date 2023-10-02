Walker County’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ among those killed in weekend crashes

It was another deadly weekend on Northwest Georgia roads with serious accidents in Chattooga and Floyd counties, killing two and injuring two others.

It started with a collision near Gore on U.S. 27 that killed two people. According to the Georgia State Patrol:

On Friday at 2 p.m., troopers from Post 38 Rome responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 at Scott Hill Road in Chattooga County.

David Lopez, 69, of Rome, was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler lost control of his southbound vehicle and traveled onto the grass median. The Jeep Wrangler entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 where it struck a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe travelling northbound driven by 42-year-old Lori McWhorter of Trion.

McWhorter was pronounced deceased on scene. Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he died.

A Rome native, McWhorter was a teacher at LaFayette High in Walker County and was the current ‘Teacher of the Year.’ Survivors include her husband Anthony McWhorter and sons William and Owen McWhorter. Funeral services are set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pennville Church of Christ. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lafayette High School FBLA, The Trion High School 1997-99 Girls Softball team and the current Trion High School Football team.

The second wreck occurred Sunday evening, on Ga. 156. Two people were injured in a collision near Southern Woods, according to witnesses. A Life Flight helicopter was brought in to help get aid for one victim who was flown to Erlanger for treatment. Parts of the highway were still closed late Sunday.

We have calls into the Floyd County Police Department for additional details.

