'Violence has no place in this city:' Savannah police investigating after 8 people shot, children injured

Minter said SPD had not identified any suspects as of Saturday afternoon.

What we know so far: Mass shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 8 injured, 1 dead

The gunshot victims were taken Friday night to Memorial Hospital where the scene was "chaotic," Minter said.

Minter said the victims were outside of a residence that had been previously targeted on Tuesday. Friday night, shots were fired from inside what Minter described as a dark-colored or red sedan into a group of people outside of the same residence. A mass shooting is generally defined as a single incident in which four or more people are shot or killed.

"We don't think it was a coincidence," Minter said.

Milton's death was the 14th homicide in Savannah this year. Last year this time there had been 18 homicides. And while that number has dipped slightly, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said violent crimes are up by about 12%, most involving non-fatal shootings.

The solution, Johnson said, isn't more police on the streets. He emphasized the need for engaged residents to speak up when they see wrongdoing. Such action, Johnson and Minter said, might have pre-empted what developed Friday.

"We cannot police our way out of this and we do not want to be a police state," Johnson said. "We recognize that police are our partners, but we have to be partners to the police."

Resident Mike Daniel, who was inside with his family during the shooting, said there needs to be alternative solutions for youth.

"They need to get in touch with the youth," said Daniel. "They need things for these kids to do...and figure out who they want to be. If they got the wrong people around them when they're trying to figure that out, we're going to have this outcome every time."

Daniel and his partner Laquana Brown are especially worried for their 4-year-old child.

"You can be walking one day just going to the store and something like this can happen," said Brown. "It could've happened to anybody."

The couple agrees there needs to be more communication and cooperation between the community and those who have the power to fix things, but it's not that easy.

"People know, but they're just scared," said Brown. "They're scared of being labeled a snitch...but I think if the community can come together and really talk...a lot of people could have justice."

Minter said there would be an enhanced police presence in the city throughout the weekend with concerns about retaliation.

"Often times people have told me they don't want to get involved, they just mind their own business," Johnson said. "When I was coming up, that's just not how we were raised. We were raised in a way that if it happened on your block, it was everybody's business. We had a spirit of community, of communication and unity."

Johnson pointed out a variety of ways in which people can provide information to law enforcement. That includes contacting him directly, as well as other council members, and community faith leaders if they don't feel comfortable calling the police or Crimestoppers.

He added that "violence has no place in this city" and that he wants to see the criminal justice system "swiftly move these people from our community."

Savannah alderman Detric Leggett was at the scene Friday night.

"I'm broken right now because I'm trying to figure out, 'what do we do" Leggett told WJCL-TV. "My conversation is for my police chief and my city manager, how do we fix this because right now I need answers, and I have to answer to all of these residents who we told them, 'We're going to protect you.'"

"People lost loved ones through this," Brown said

"And people who have nothing to do with this are never going to forget this," said Daniel.

Crime tip line (912) 525-3124

Homicide unit (912) 651-4362

Crimestoppers (912) 234-2020

This is a developing story. Return for more details.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

