Unitarian Universalist Church gets the band to come together for Global Beatles Day

This year, soprano and music educator Rebecca Flaherty is finally getting the band back together for “All Things Must Pass: A Celebration of Global Beatles Day” at the Fine Arts Auditorium at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus on Saturday.

Joining her again is music director David Murray, a professor of music at Georgia Southern who, as a Beatles fanatic, has taught History of Beatles courses at Georgia Southern.

“David was the first person I came to when the UU Church asked if we could do this again,” said Flaherty of organizing the event.

With this year being the twentieth anniversary of George Harrison’s death, much of the program will be focused on his songs. Fortunately, Flaherty was able to coax back musicians Lynne Geddes, and Jim Wolling of Swamptooth to recreate some of Harrison’s eastern influenced sounds.

“We knew we had to have our sitar player and tabla player back because this year we’re focusing a little more on George Harrison’s music, his solo music,” said Flaherty. “This is the twentieth year of Harrison’s death. Last year was the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death and we were going to focus on him a little bit, but we didn’t get to do that.”

Other local artists joining the “fab twelve” are Terry Moore on violin, Sarah Schenkman on cello, singer Megan Blanton, Dan Flaherty, Gwendolyn Flaherty, and 17-year old drum prodigy Spencer Boyum making his Savannah debut.

Because of space and sound restrictions at the last Global Beatles Day concert, Flaherty provided percussion on a cajón in lieu of having a drum set, but the Beatles just aren’t the Beatles without “Ringo.”

“I love having Spenser,” said Flaherty. “I think I did okay on the cajón, but it’s not the same. It’s not rock and roll if you don’t have the drum set.”

Guitarist Bill Smith will be joining the band, as well, playing on the same model of guitar favored by George Harrison.

“He’s one of the best guitar players in town,” said Flaherty. “He sounds just like George Harrison.”

“Georgia” Kyle Shiver was slated to return and play guitar and sing four songs at the concert, but was unable to participate, so Murray reached out to an old bandmate to take his place. Flaherty and Murray were able to convince Scott Dill to fly all the way from Missouri to join the band and relive old times as a dedicated Beatles fan.

“He was someone I’ve known since I was ten or eleven years old,” explained Murray. “We grew up together and are good friends, and we both discovered the Beatles together in high school. This was back in the 80’s, so I would buy a tape at Walmart of one of their albums and make a copy for him and he would do the same thing so we didn’t need to lay out all that money ourselves to get a complete collection. We formed our own pretend band and the point was to re-record every song the Beatles had ever written and recorded. It was using a Casio keyboard with a drum machine built in and an acoustic guitar.”

Murray admits that their versions of the songs were “not great” and that the drum machine sounds on the keyboard were pretty cheesy sounding.

“That was our Ringo,” Murray recalled with a laugh.

Although there was an emphasis on costumes and set decoration at the last Global Beatles Day concert, this year uncertainty about COVID-19 put time constraints on planning, so the focus will be purely on the music.

“I really feel like, musically, it’s a stronger experience this time,” said Murray. “I feel like our band is a better band. That’s not anything bad about anybody who played last time, it’s just a little bit different. Last time was, we had a bunch of people who love the Beatles and we were going to play the songs that we know and fiddle around with it. This time we’ve tried to be a little more organized. We have really strong players and anything that is lacking in decoration or set is going to be made up for in terms of sound.”

By sharing the Beatles’ messages of peace and love through music, the concert organizers hope to help heal the community as we come out of the pandemic.

“We lost people, we lost relationships, jobs, and I think maybe you’ll see a little bit of that in what we’re going to do,” said Flaherty.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: All Things Must Pass: A Celebration of Global Beatles Day

WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Fine Arts Auditorium - Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus, 11935 Abercorn Street

COST: $30 general admission, $20 Students

INFO: facebook.com/uumusicalliance

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Unitarian Universalist Church gets the band to come together for Global Beatles Day