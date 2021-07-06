Under the Ghost Ship: Sea Wolf on Tybee Island presents intimate singer-songwriter music series

Ripley used to be in the band Artillery Punch with Ochoa and is currently the principal oboist for the Savannah Philharmonic. Ochoa, a classically trained violinist, is the co-founder of the popular Gypsy-swing band Velvet Caravan. Ochoa and Ripley drew upon their music performance experience to curate a weekly singer-songwriter series for Sea Wolf.

The Under the Ghost Ship music series is named after an old painting Ripley found that depicts a weather-beaten ship tossed about on gray, stormy waters. The entire aesthetic for Sea Wolf was inspired by the painting of the ghost ship, which is now the central feature of the restaurant. Musicians set up underneath the ominous painting, hence the name of the series.

“The place at night gets dark,” said Ochoa. “You have wooden walls and it has that real feeling of an old ship. It becomes a very intimate experience for both the musician and the listeners.”

Shows begin every Friday night at 10 p.m., after the kitchen has closed and audiences can enjoy the music without the interruption of food service. Because of the small interior space (which seats about 36 people) audience members get to sit around the artists for a unique and up-close performance.

Oftentimes at restaurants, performing musicians are expected to play the hits and create background music for dining, but Under the Ghost Ship is designed to give artists a chance to really shine.

“Some of these people do play in those places,” said Ochoa. “At least now, they’re being challenged to be a little more opened-hearted, and they appreciate it.

“I really encourage them to go with their solo and original music. The people we’ve been getting in there have been very successful with that. They have the opportunity to tell stories about their songs and it really becomes a conversation. It’s a lot different than going to another place on Tybee and having a loud crowd wanting to scream and dance. It’s a mellow vibe.”

Since the series began several months ago, it has featured many wonderful artists, both new and established, including Jason Bible, Isaac Smith, Daniel Malone, Susanna Kennedy, Ray Lundy, and Alia Torres.

“I’m trying to bring in new talent, less discovered artists,” explained Ochoa. “Some of the ladies, especially, have been incredible. They definitely bring a different sensibility to the songs they choose and the songs they write. It’s really fun to see and hear something new and beautiful.”

UPCOMING SHOWS July 9 – Ryan Schementti July 16 – Daniel Malone July 23 – Matt Eckstine July 30 – Speck Hosti August 6 – Alia Torres August 13 – Stan Ray August 20 – Jason Bible August 27 – Susanna Kennedy

IF YOU GO What: Under the Ghost Ship music series When: Every Friday night at 10 p.m. Where: 106 S Campbell Avenue, Tybee Island Cost: Free Info: facebook.com/seawolftybee

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Under the Ghost Ship: Sea Wolf on Tybee Island presents intimate singer-songwriter music series