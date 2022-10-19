BreakingNews
Republican county chairwoman, husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 charge
Tyler Perry exhibit opening in Macon in 2023

By Micah Johnston, The Telegraph
A new Tyler Perry exhibit is coming to Macon’s Tubman African American Museum in February.

The exhibit will be the first Tyler Perry exhibit in the United States and feature memorabilia from Perry’s films, stage shows and music while telling his life’s story, according to Tubman executive director Harold Young.

Young said he hasn’t seen the exhibit yet and doesn’t have details on specific features, but has been told it will be “very impressive.”

The exhibit idea came to Young while he was thinking about role models for younger people.

“I was looking to find someone who is influential right now in the community, across all cultures. A living legend, shall we say,” Young said. “I know that based on what he’s doing now in the world, he fits that category.”

Perry’s upbringing and work ethic will be highlighted in the exhibit.

“It’s important that even young people can see a role model that can come from these humble beginnings and succeed in that way,” Young said. “The abusive family he talks about in his book, that’s very important, being able to have those downfalls in life but still striving to be the best.”

While Young admires Perry’s background and work in media, the producer and comedian’s philanthropy was another big reason the exhibit came to be.

“The relation of Tyler and Harriett Tubman, once he got to a certain point in his achievements, he has been someone who has reached back and helped his community,” Young said. “They’re alike in that way in their legacies.”

Young said Perry’s contributions to the Georgia film industry as well as his work in film, stage shows, production, music and more have all impacted younger generations. He wants that generation to find value in the exhibit when it opens.

“I want them to be inspired,” Young said. “They can look at what he’s done and take something from it.”

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

