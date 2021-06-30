One tank trip: St. Phillips Island is a natural refuge less than a tank of gas away

Plus, there’s an audio track of clicks, pops, and trills that showcases shrimp, dolphin, and myriad fish all in their glorious undersea cacophony. It’s as close as you can get to the reef without getting into a boat and donning a wetsuit.

The exhibit’s floor also boasts a large, colorful map of the earth’s tectonic plates, faults, and oceanic trenches. Most compelling is how the map notes “Dino Doomsday Asteroid Impact.” Though the exhibit is primarily about Gray’s Reef, it does show respect for the day the dinosaurs died.

In spring of 2019, The New Yorker and Radiolab published stories on new information revealing just how terrifying and cataclysmic the asteroid impact was. The devastation occurred quickly, in a day wiping out 75% of Earth's species. The floor map not only includes the asteroid impact zone, but it also notes areas all over the earth where the impact set off a chain reaction of tsunamis and earthquakes. Key research that contributed to these new dino doomsday insights came from scientists drilling in the ocean in and around the Chicxulub blast crater noted on the floor map.

It's an easy, fun one-tank trip that you can take with your family, or go by yourself. While you're there, check out nearby Tybee Island Lighthouse and Museum, and then grab a quick bite at North Beach Bar and Grill—their Brussels sprouts are tops.

Tybee Island Marine Science Center is located at 37 Meddin Drive, Tybee Island, Georgia. Currently, the center is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $10, kids four and under are free.

To learn more, go to:

www.tybeemarinescience.org

www.graysreef.noaa.gov

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island Marine Science Center takes you to Gray’s Reef virtually