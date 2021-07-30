Tybee Island ethics commission makes decision on complaint against council member

Previous report: Ethics complaint against Tybee Island council member goes to formal hearing

At issue was Burke's comment made to a movie production representative during a March 11 council meeting. The rep for the film "Devotion" appeared before council to deliver a progress report about their project, which was shot at Tybee Beach.

Burke informed Laura Bryant, "Devotion" location manager, that his family's beach rental business would be affected by the filming.

“We’re going to be closed for about a month,' Burke told Bryant, who responded by asking for Burke’s contact information to discuss compensation.

Burke recused himself from a vote on a permit for the film afterwards on the advice of City Attorney Edward M. Hughes.

Burke's attorney, Thomas Mahoney, said his client did not receive any compensation.

The original complaint against Burke, filed by Tybee Island resident Janet K. Will on March 25, alleges Burke violated three ethics codes during the council meeting: Section 23-2 Acceptance of Gifts, Section 23-3 Intent and Section 23-7 Coercion by City Official.

"This grievance has nothing to do with whether I like Jay or you like Jay...it has nothing to do with what his intent was...I ask the ethics commission to do what is right not what is easy," Will said at the last formal meeting.

