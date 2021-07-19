Tybee Island alternative transportation lets you tour without a car

You can’t beat the flexibility of having your own personal cart for any excursion or touring. And all the carts have stickers that allow for free parking in any legal space on the island.

Tim's Bike and Beach Gear: 912-786-8467, 1101 Hwy. 80 and 1510 Butler Ave., timsbeachgear.com

Bikes are another great way to get around Tybee, which many consider one big bike path. Tim’s has been around for 14 years and has a North End shop and a South End shop. Exuberant and friendly owner Jennifer Ochoa loves serving Tybee visitors.

They rent all sorts of bikes: standard adult bikes, three sizes of children’s bikes, adult trikes, pull-along child carriers, and tandem bikes. They are all suited for riding around the city or on the beaches. They also rent beach gear and baby gear and can deliver everything to motels or vacation rentals before you arrive.

Fat Tire Bikes: 912-786-4013, 1403 Butler Ave., fattirebikestybee.com

Fat Tire is Tybee’s oldest bike shop. It was opened by Pat Whitney in 1959 and called “Poor Pat’s.” After 40 years she sold the business to Tim Fuller who renamed it “Fat Tire.” Shortly afterward Fuller died, the business was bought in 2005 by his friend, current owner Jason Dubuque. “I kept the name Fat Tire to honor Tim’s family.”

The shop is full service – they sell, repair, and rent. They are walk-up, first-come first-serve only and do not take reservations or holds. They have Baja beach cruisers, trikes, children’s bikes, and crusher bikes with 4-inch tires. Great on Tybee’s streets or beach sands.

Tybee Island Bike Rentals: 912-656-5123, tybeebikes.com

This Mom-and-Pop operation does not have a brick-and-mortar location but does free delivery and pick-up. It was opened six years ago by David and Cora Rulon, who say that one of the best things about Tybee is bikes. They proudly carry 3G bikes designed in Long Beach, California, in an array of colors – green, coral, blue, and white. Like the other bike shops, their rentals include cup holders, baskets, locks, helmets, and maps.

Zoom Bikes: 470-558-4035, zoombikerental.com

Zoom Bike Rentals is another delivery and pick-up bike company that serves other Georgia coastal islands. They carry Sun Boardwalk beach cruisers and Bilda bikes.

Crab Cab: 912-786-2722, tybeeislandcrabcab.com

Tybee is so small that you won’t go broke getting around by taxi. Harold Droste has owned Crab Cab for six years. They serve Tybee and Savannah and take credit and debit cards. It’s $3 a person anywhere on the island, and $5 a person past Huc-a-Poo’s. Droste jokes that for people who may have partied too much, “We are cheaper than the (traffic court) judge.”

Tybee Turtle Transit: 361-887-8537, tybeeturtletransit.com

Al and Barb Slocum are the proud owners of this company since 2014. Besides $3 a person rides, they offer tours, shuttles service, and food delivery. They have Honda Odyssey vans, eight-passenger golf carts, and a 14-passenger bus.

Breezy Riders Taxi: 912-665-9988, Facebook at Breezy Riders

This family-owned business is a Tybee favorite. Started in 2012 by father and son Ron and Joey Goralczyk, their Ford Crown Victorias sport pink racing stripes and pink eyelashes. “On Tybee you have to be flamboyant.” Besides giving you a ride, they will pick up and deliver your pizza or stop by and feed your dogs. They have a 14-passenger bus, too.

Ben Goggins is a contributing lifestyles columnist for the Savannah Morning News. He is a retired marine biologist and lives on Tybee Island. He can be reached at 912-547-3074 or bengoggins9@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island alternative transportation lets you tour without a car