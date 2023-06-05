Twenty historic homes, sites in Milledgeville to open for tours

Twenty historic homes and sites in Milledgeville will be open for tours during the Georgia Trust Expedition this month. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to explore historic private homes and significant historic sites during a day-long, self-guided tour.

The Expedition will begin at 10 a.m. on June 10th with a brief historical orientation at Georgia College and State University’s Arts & Sciences Building.

Following the orientation, guests will tour historic homes and sites, including the 1838 Rockwell House, which was featured on HGTV’s “Life Under Renovation” while undergoing an extensive rehabilitation; the 1806 Major Edward White House, Milledgeville’s oldest extant house; and the 1825 Brown-Stetson-Sanford House, a Milledgeville Federal style house that sparked the city’s preservation movement and led to the formation of the Downtown Historic District.

Credit: The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Credit: The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Guests will also explore historically significant sites including Georgia’s Old State Capitol, considered the first example of Gothic architecture in a public building in the United States; Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion, one of the finest examples of High Greek Revival architecture in the nation; and Andalusia Farm, home of famed American author Flannery O’Connor from 1951-1964.

Guests can also enjoy lunch from their choice of participating downtown eateries with a $15 lunch voucher that is included in the full registration ticket price.

The Expedition will conclude with a special closing reception on the grounds of Lockerly Arboretum where guests can enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while touring the house and gardens.

The Georgia Trust Milledgeville Expedition is $75 for Georgia Trust members and $100 for non-members and includes lunch and the closing reception. Tour-only tickets that do not include lunch and the reception are also available for $40. Tickets are available at GeorgiaTrust.org through Wednesday, June 7, or whenever they sell out. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org or call 404-885-7812.

Proceeds from the Expedition will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Credit: Maryann Bates Credit: Maryann Bates

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship.

The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

Credit: The Citizens Credit: The Citizens

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Rockdale Newton Citizen. The Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen publish twice weekly in print and provide daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Rockdale and Newton Counties at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.