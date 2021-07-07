This year I added Shadowland Autumn Frost in partnership on the higher side of my slope with the hydrangeas. This one has a creamy yellow gold to almost a butter white variegation creating a stunning contrast with the blue. I am also adding more Bloom-a-Thon Red azaleas in hopes that they may just sync up in an incredible show of color later on.

I have about 35 hydrangeas in my landscape in Midland. I have Hydrangea macrophylla varieties, H. paniculata selections, and a couple of H. arborescens, but it is the Hydrangea serrata Tuff Stuff Ah-Ha that has completely blown me away with not only its beauty and elegant shape, but the size of blooms, too.

Every day I see pollinators visit the tiny fertile flowers that are deep intense blue in the middle. But I have failed miserably to document this with photos. I am growing them in the middle of a small grove of trees that provides the perfect amount of afternoon sun protection needed for hot west Georgia summers. Moist, fertile well-drained soil keeps the hydrangeas, hostas and azaleas looking their-best.

There is a large area of the country that can plant the Tuff Stuff, mountain hydrangeas as they are recommended for zones 5-9. You will find four selections in the series, Tiny Tuff Stuff that get only 24-inches tall, Tuff Stuff, Tuff Stuff Red and Tuff Stuff Ah-Ah.

They have also added a mountain hydrangea to the Let’s Dance series this spring called Let’s Dance Can Do which will reach 48 inches tall. So, let the search commence now and this weekend, let the planting begin

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tuff Stuff Ah-Ha mountain hydrangea offers exquisite beauty