Tropical Storm Elsa: Here are Savannah, Chatham County businesses closed on Wednesday

• All Coastal Heritage Society sites will be closed to the public Wednesday with plans to reopen Thursday. Check the society's website chsgeorgia.org and social media for the most up-to-date information.

• All Live Oak Public Libraries locations will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to potential severe weather.

• Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools facilities will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. The closure includes all summer school/camp and after-school activities. All athletic practices are also cancelled for Wednesday. SCCPSS expects to resume normal operational schedules on Thursday, July 8.

• SCAD is closing at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 7. SCAD buses will not operate after 4 p.m. All on-ground 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. classes scheduled for Wednesday will be moved to virtual instruction. SCAD Dining Services will operate as scheduled.

Buildings and SCAD transportation will reopen for normal business hours July 8 unless otherwise notified.

• Georgia Southern University campuses in Savannah and Statesboro remain open as staff monitors conditions. Any closures will be announced as soon as notifications are available.

• Savannah State University is sending nonessential personnel home at 1 p.m. Wednesday. All classes after 1 p.m. are switching to virtual. SSU will resume regular business hours Thursday at 8 a.m.

• Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, serving Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties is remains open.

• The Salvation Army remains open.

• The following Goodwill facilities are closed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday: Baxley, Brunswick Outlet, Brunswick Opportunity Center, Bit of Blue by Goodwill, Claxton, Jesup, St. Mary's, Waycross, Waycross Opportunity Center and all attended donation centers. The following Goodwill facilities will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday: Administration/corporate office, Berwick, Eisenhower, Hinesville, McAlpin, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Sallie Mood Outlet, Sallie Mood Opportunity Center, Statesboro, Statesboro Opportunity Center, and Vidalia. Goodwill staff will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed for operations beyond July 7.

• YMCA of Coastal Georgia locations remain open for day camp and child care. Some locations have cancelled evening classes and child watch for Wednesday. Call your local YMCA location for more details.

• Telfair Museums are closed Wednesday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Thursday.

• Davenport House Museum and Savannah African Art museums are open.

• City of Savannah will close nonessential city services and offices at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Sanitation services will continue until 4 p.m. Youth summer camps will make every effort to have participants picked up by their parent or guardian between 2 and 4 p.m. Pick up must occur by 4 p.m.

• Chatham County will suspend all nonessential services at 3 p.m. Wednesday ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. Essential services such as Police, 911 Communications and Emergency Management will continue operations. The County will resume normal operations Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updated information.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tropical Storm Elsa: Here are Savannah, Chatham County businesses closed on Wednesday