This Savannah 1800s ordinance put requirements on both enslaved, free Black people

Our August Obscure Ordinance gives us a glimpse into the living conditions of free people of color in Savannah before the Civil War. City ordinances like this one regulated where people of color could walk, what they could sell, what trades they could engage in, and how they could behave, often criminalizing many aspects of life that were commonplace for white citizens.

In 1834, this ordinance was passed requiring all free persons of color living in the city limits to register annually with the Clerk of Council (a practice that dated back to at least 1817 in Savannah). Free persons were required to record their name, number of family, place of residence, occupation and property owned, as well as the name of a white “guardian” who was responsible for them. Even freemen were not truly free.