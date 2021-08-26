These 4 scenic photos win in Historic Savannah Foundation summer photo contest

• Second place: Diane Dodd submitted a photo that features Savannah's famous mature oak trees along Chatham Square. The strong, moss-covered branches reach for the sky, leaving dappled shadows over the historic brick path. Built in 1847 on Barnard Street, Chatham Square was named for William Pitt, the Earl of Chatham, and is a quiet and peaceful location in the Hostess City. This image of Chatham Square presents a bright yet calming atmosphere that Savannah visitors and locals enjoy.

• Third place: David Chalfa presents a moody sunset between two of downtown Savannah's most notable skyscrapers. Featured in the foreground is the architectural detail on Savannah College of Art and Design's Propes Hall – originally the Citizens & Southern Bank. In the background is the old Hotel Savannah, now BB&T Bank.

"I captured this image right before the sun fell as I was standing on the top deck of the Bryan Street Parking Garage,” Chalfa said. “While taking photos of various downtown landmarks, I couldn't help but notice how the space between these two buildings resembled the outline of Georgia. The buildings are on opposite sides of Johnson Square and have beautiful decorative elements that helped frame the sunset that evening."

• Fan favorite: Diane Dodd Photography presents the Garden of Fragrance at Forsyth Park on a humid afternoon. The Garden of Fragrance was started by the Garden Club Council of Chatham County in 1959 and was dedicated April 3, 1963. The garden was designed by Georges Bignault, renowned landscape architect, as his final commission.

“I love the way the oaks drape over the Fragrant Garden. The columns and wrought iron are so unique, and the inside is just as charming with the fountain, benches and beautiful flowers,” Dodd said. “I heard that it was originally called 'The Fragrant Garden for the Blind' which fascinates me! It makes perfect sense. On days when I happen to be strolling by when the gates are unlocked, I will undoubtedly pop in for a boost of happiness. We’re so lucky to live here!”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: These 4 scenic photos win in Historic Savannah Foundation summer photo contest