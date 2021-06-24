The perks of getting the COVID vaccine go beyond health

Lyft: Free rides to vaccination sites

Uber: Free rides to vaccination sites

Rewards after you get your vaccine

Bumble: Premium content to users who show their vaccination status on the app. Will boost the profile of users who show their vaccination status on the app

CVS: Sweepstakes to win free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI, and cash prizes. 20% off shopping pass.

DoorDash: $2 million in gift cards to community health centers to incentivize vaccinations

Krispy Kreme: Customers qualify if they've received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Just show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to get your donut a day.

Kroger: Sweepstakes to win $1 million and free groceries for a year. To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Co. location or by a Kroger Family Co. healthcare professional at an off-site event. Enter online at krogergiveaway.com.

Major League Soccer: 30% discount for in-stadium merchandise purchases and a sweepstakes to win a trip for four to the 2021 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. See: mlssoccer.com/getvaccinated/

Match group dating apps: Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK and Chispa provide vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free "Super Likes" and other boost-type features for U.S. users who say they are vaccinated.

National Football League: 25% discount on merchandise and a drawing for a chance to win 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

Spotify: Sweepstakes to win tickets to Independent Music Venues

Target: $5 off your purchase after getting vaccinated in a CVS based in a Target store

United Airlines: "Your Shot to Fly" Sweepstakes for Mileage Plus members to win a year of free flights or a roundtrip for two in any class of service.

Vitamin Shoppe: A free healthy snack or beverage

Perks for vaccinated employees

Aflac: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated and a raffle drawing where five employees can win $500

Aldi: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Allstate: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Amazon: $80 to front-line employees

American Airlines: An extra vacation day and $50 of points in the company's recognition platform

Amtrak: Two hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

AT&T: Paid time off to get vaccinated

AutoZone: $100

Bank of America: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Best Buy: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Bridgestone: $100

Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse: Four hours of pay to get vaccinated and 85 sweepstakes drawings for cash prizes totaling $500,000

Dell: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Delta: Paid time off to get vaccinated and financial incentives

Dollar General: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Instacart: $25 to its workers — known as "shoppers"

JPMorgan Chase: Eight hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Krispy Kreme: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Kroger: $100

Lidl: $200

Marriott: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

McDonald's: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Minuteman Press: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Publix: $125 gift cards

Starbucks: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Target: Four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Tractor Supply Co: $50 and as much time as needed to get the COVID vaccine

United Airlines: 13 hours of paid time off to get vaccinated

Walmart: $75 and up to four days of paid time off to get vaccinated

Wells Fargo: Paid time off to get vaccinated

Mary Landers is the environment and health reporter at the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at 912-655-8295. Twitter: @MaryLandersSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The perks of getting the COVID vaccine go beyond health