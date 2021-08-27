The more than 2,000 people employed by the City of Savannah will receive raises

Mayor Van Johnson said council's recent vote to maintain the current millage rate helped the city to move forward with the cost-of-living increase.

"The council agreed to maintain the current millage rate that will give us the funds that we will need to be able to ensure we're able to give a cost-of-living increase that is deserved to our employees," Johnson said.

During the July budget retreat members of council discussed implementing a 2% or 2.5% increase and Alderwoman Alicia Blakely recommended that city staff explore the possibility of a 3% increase.

"I just want to say thank you to the council, to the staff. And I'm sure that our employees will appreciate this," Blakely said.

