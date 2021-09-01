Progress and the passage of time was not kind to the Candler Oak. It suffered a lot of damage from traffic and construction. By the early 1980’s the remaining life span of the tree was expected to be merely another 20 years.

In 1982, the newly formed Savannah Tree Foundation made history by obtaining a conservation easement of 6,804 feet around the Candler Oak—the first for a single tree. The Savannah Tree Foundation grew from the “Morning Mothers of the Earth,” a trio of environmentalists who would meet every Monday morning. In 2004, The Candler Oak was recognized by the National Register of Historic Trees.

The massive old oak has endured a lot, but remains strong and healthy, even if it is now held together with screws and cables. Its limbs stretch out so far that it requires wire suspension just to keep them aloft.

The property the tree stands on now belongs to The Savannah College of Art and Design’s Ruskin Hall. The asphalt was removed from the ground over its roots, a fence was put up around it, 24-hour video surveillance was established, and a regular maintenance schedule was set up to ensure that the king of Savannah's live oaks would continue to live a long, healthy life.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: That's So Savannah: What is the oldest known tree in Savannah?