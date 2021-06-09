That’s So Savannah: Grayson Stadium hosted some of the greatest baseball legends of all time

The most unusual celebrity to visit Grayson Stadium was comedian Sasha Baron Cohen’s Borat in an episode from the first Season of Da Ali G Show. Borat, on a mission to learn about America’s pastime, attended a Savannah Sand Gnats game where he hilariously treated the unsuspecting crowd to his overly long rendition of the Kasakhstan national anthem and then visited the (naked) Sand Gnat players in the locker room shower after the game. To Savannah’s credit, the team and fans were incredibly hospitable and friendly to Borat.

Savannah may have lost their minor league team a few years ago when the Sand Gnats moved away, but the Savannah Bananas have taken up the baseball mantle in grand fashion, winning the Coastal Plain League championship in their inaugural season and regularly selling out tickets, a feat rarely achieved by Savannah’s previous minor league teams.

The Bananas have broken attendance records thanks to excellent promotion, dancing players, and a fun, family-oriented atmosphere at every game. Team owner, Jesse Cole, is at every game wearing a yellow tuxedo and top hat, hyping up the crowd like a circus ringleader. The Bananas, along with the enduring legacy of Grayson Stadium, are making sure that baseball remains America’s pastime...at least in Savannah.

Christopher Berinato is the author of Secret Savannah: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

