That’s So Savannah: Beach Institute houses renown works by famed folk artist, barber

Davis carved furniture pieces and reliefs, but mostly created historical, biblical, and fantastical figures influenced by African forms. His most famous work was a series of mahogany busts of every single United States president. Davis even personally presented a bust of Jimmy Carter to Carter’s family.

In 1988, Davis received the Georgia Governor’s Award in the Arts. Davis never sold his extraordinary work, so few people outside of Savannah ever got to see any of it. He once said of his sculptures, “These things are very dear to me. They’re a part of me. They’re my treasure. If I sold these, I’d be really poor.”

Davis’ home and barbershop at the corner of Bull and 45th Street no longer exist, and an important part of Savannah’s African-American art history is lost with them.

When Davis died, his hundreds of works of art were entrusted to the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation and the Beach Institute where they keep a permanent exhibit. Most of the 238 works are kept in storage and rotated out.

There are very few of Davis’ pieces in museums outside of Savannah. The Smithsonian American Art Museum has a few pieces, and other pieces occasionally get taken on traveling exhibitions, but the Beach Institute is the only place to fully experience this singular artist.

