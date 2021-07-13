Take the Tybee loggerhead turtle 'model citizen' tour around the island

Lattie

The next loggerhead beauty sits outside Latitude 32 (latitude32.us) shop in the Tybee Oaks shopping area at 1213 U.S. Hwy. 80. "Lattie" by Kelley Quigley has lovely pastel seaweeds and corals painted onto her pristine carapace. She was once stolen but restored by shop owners Jennifer and Keith Drazek; they equipped her with a GPS tracker if she involuntarily "travels" again.

Terrapin Towers

Almost across the street at 1010 Hwy. 80 and Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals is "Terrapin Towers" by Julie Lieberman. He has a fantastical sand castle rising from his back, and he appears to be riding the bow wave of the pirate ship behind him.

Marsha

The Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery (irritablepelicanartisangallery.com) at 802 First St., in the same building as the Tybee Island Visitor Center, has the next loggerhead statue. "Marsha" by artist Rebecca Rice appears ready to hug visitors with colorful Tybee hospitality. On her front flipper she carries a "storyteller" terrapin; as in Indian tradition together they search for the young and fragile critters of the marsh and beach to tell them their place in nature and history.

Tiffany Turtle

The historic Guard House at 31 Van Horne Ave. in the Fort Screven area has a stunning stained-glass loggerhead. "Tiffany Turtle" is lighted at night. Artist Mary Ingalls used Tybee beach sand to fire the glass that makes her shine. She is dreamily decorated with both the Tybee and the Cockspur lighthouses, blue crabs, fish, dolphins, starfish and treasure chests.

Turtle Vision

The next turtle to visit sits on the porch of City Hall at 403 Butler Ave. “Turtle Vision” by Sally Bostwick is covered with images beloved by locals — horseshoes crabs, sand dollars, sheepsheads, barnacles, mullet, pelicans and shrimp boats. It’s considered good luck to touch her softly before entering for any city business.

He Ain’t Heavy

At the entrance to the YMCA on 204 5th St. is “He Ain’t Heavy” by Irene Sullivan. Clinging to the loggerhead’s back is a waterlogged rabbit who appears exhausted after a long saltwater dive.

Ma Cootah

Soon to return to public view is the Gullah-Geechee "Ma Cootah" by Don Josephson that stood for years in front of the old Marine Science Center at the south beach. She is being lovingly restored by artist Denise Vernon for Mermaid Cottages (mermaidcottages.com) owner Diane Kaufman and will soon sparkle at the Blue Skies cottage on 12th Terrace.

Terra Turtle

Also being readied for display again by fiberglass maestro David Cahill is “Terra Turtle” by Linda Lindeborg. She and the globe that she carries will soon be an inspiration at the Tybee Public Safety Building.

Marine Science Center

Lastly, don't forget to visit the Tybee Marine Science Center (tybeemarinescience.org) to see their live young loggerheads and the numerous sea turtle replicas that make for another day in paradise.

Ben Goggins, a retired marine biologist, lives on Tybee Island.

