Sulfur Studios' current On::View resident Bridget Conn is asking you to take a deep breath

Photographer Bridget Conn’s Deep Breath, her brilliant new project as part of Sulfur Studios’ On::View Residency program, looks to address that issue, while simultaneously re-affirming the artist’s trust in people that weren’t always considerate of their neighbors.

“Deep Breath is sort of a double meaning,” she explained on his week’s episode of Art on the Air. “The idea of the exhale of like, ‘We’re okay now. Take a deep breath. It’s cool.’

“But also…a lot of the art I made last summer, and I’m still making as an aside to this project, it had so much to do with the idea of breath,” Conn continued. “I just couldn’t get over, [dang], people are just walking around who can kill you with their breath. It’s as simple as that. That is a possibility. And it just seems so awful and terrifying. Here’s this essential thing we have to do, but it’s the thing that’s spreading the virus.”

Deep Breath’s premise is relatively simple, but its results are profound: Conn is inviting subjects to come to her enclosed residency space for about half an hour and have a conversation about the past year. During the talk, she uses a controller to take photographs of her guest as they tell their stories, utilizing long exposure times that result in a blurring of the image as the speakers express themselves.

“I like that idea of kind of like embedding the conversation into the photograph,” she explained. “You’re not going to know what was said by just looking at the portrait, but it’s embedded in there.”

The concept for the project was born out of Conn’s personal struggles over the course of the long quarantine. Like many, she had a hard time not only dealing with the isolation, but also seeing how the issue of community health became politicized and how some seemed to carelessly disregard the safety of their fellow humans.

A moment of inspiration struck about the time vaccines were becoming readily available. The artist said the idea, “just downloaded into my head in one night.”

“I need to do this as a way to readjust being around people again,” Conn recalled thinking at the time. “So it was weird writing the proposal and being like, ‘I guess there is going to be a time where I can be around another person in a room again.’”

For the photographer, who is known for her abstract “chemigrams,” which use a combination of controlled elements to create very much uncontrolled compositions, it was very much a leap of faith and a commitment to overcoming the issues that had plagued her.

“It’s honestly, it’s very scary,” she admitted. “But it is that thing that I’m trying to do where I’m trying to figure out [how] to have faith in people again.”

The artist is hoping for similar results for those who participate in the project, and it seems to be working: I, myself, acted as one of Conn’s subjects prior to conducting our interview, and found it remarkably cathartic. I wouldn’t say that I’m ready to be a social butterfly again just yet, but we ended our interview with a friendly hug, and I’ve felt just a little more comfortable around people ever since.

“It hasn’t been awkward with anyone,” she said. “It actually has been great. People I don’t even know [have been coming in], and we’ve been having these really intense conversations.”

Those who are interested in participating in Deep Breath can schedule a time to sit with the artist by visiting calendly.com/deepbreathportraits.

Learn more about Bridget Conn's work @bridgetconn or via the On::View Residency program @onviewresidency on Instagram. Sulfur Studios is located at 2301 Bull Street.

