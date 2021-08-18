Storytime with the Savannah Morning News: Savannah Fire Dept. captain Chela Gutierrez reads 'Lief and the Fall'

To do our part to help them pull through with their chins up, the Savannah Morning News is presenting Storytime. We hope you enjoy the experience, and good luck this year to all of the school children, educators and parents.

'Lief and the Fall' read by Savannah fire captain, Chela Gutierrez

Chela Gutierrez is a fire captain at the Savannah Fire Department. She is also a writer and a rescuer of kittens, which are also in the video. She is reading "Leif and the Fall" written by Allison Sweet Grant and Adam Grant, and illustrated by Merrilee Liddiard. She said she likes this book because it makes you understand that as long as you keep trying, you are going to succeed.