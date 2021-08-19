Storytime with the Savannah Morning News: Jesse Cole of the Bananas reads, 'Go Bananas'

"I am a huge fan and supporter of helping more young people fall in love with reading," he said. "Reading is not only important in regards to development but also in growing people’s imagination. Having children appreciate truly enjoy reading will open up so many opportunities in their lives. They will learn to think differently and see the world differently which will allow them to make a bigger difference in the world.

"I chose "Go Bananas" because my wife and I believe so strongly in being kind to all people and teaching people to celebrating their differences."

Watch all five of the Storytime videos here:

