Spivey Splash Water Park set to open this month

The park closed in 2018 to begin renovations that completely overhauled the facility.

In February 2021 residents got a detailed look at what the new park would look like following the Board of Commissioners’ approval of the park’s master plan on Feb. 3, 2021.

The project was paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate the completion of this SPLOST funded quality-of-life project,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. “The new Spivey Splash Water Park also boasts a brand-new Nassau building, that includes showers, concessions and party rooms for special events.”

Admission to Spivey Splash is $13 if under 48 inches tall and $15 for all others in addition to $5 per car to enter International Park.

Season passes are also available at $50 for county residents and $75 for non-residents and can be purchased at the International Park Sales Office, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information about the Spivey Splash park, visit www.claytonparks.com.

