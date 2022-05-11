Spivey Splash Water Park set to open this month

Clayton County’s newly renovated Spivey Splash Water Park, formerly known as The Beach, is set to open just in time for summer.
County officials are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19. The park will open on May 28 to kick off the summer season.
“The Spivey Splash Water Park can easily be a premier destination spot for people around the world to enjoy,” District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis said. “The extra time spent building and renovating this park was necessary to ensure the community is getting their one-cent sales tax worth. We want to reiterate that this park along with all other parks and facilities, is for all Clayton County citizens and visitors to our county.”
The new park, located inside Clayton County International Park. offers a variety of features including:
- Pools, splash pad, lazy river, wave runner, kiddie pool and sports pool
- Four water slides
- Flow rider
- Sky Walk Adventure Ropes Course
- Boardwalk
- Food truck park
- Party observation deck
- Pavilions and cabanas overlooking the water park
The park closed in 2018 to begin renovations that completely overhauled the facility.
In February 2021 residents got a detailed look at what the new park would look like following the Board of Commissioners’ approval of the park’s master plan on Feb. 3, 2021.
The project was paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
“We are beyond excited to celebrate the completion of this SPLOST funded quality-of-life project,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. “The new Spivey Splash Water Park also boasts a brand-new Nassau building, that includes showers, concessions and party rooms for special events.”
Admission to Spivey Splash is $13 if under 48 inches tall and $15 for all others in addition to $5 per car to enter International Park.
Season passes are also available at $50 for county residents and $75 for non-residents and can be purchased at the International Park Sales Office, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information about the Spivey Splash park, visit www.claytonparks.com.
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Clayton News-Daily. The Clayton News-Daily provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Clayton County at news-daily.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author