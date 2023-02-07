Smyrna library begins Black History Month with sports writer’s talk on Hank Aaron

Moore said he and Aaron were kindred spirits, having shared the experience of being Black in hostile and predominantly white spaces.

Moore described how Aaron struggled with racist reactions as he approached and broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in the 1970s. As other record-breakers were having the time of their lives, Aaron was facing death threats.

Moore also spoke about his reporting on racial quotas limiting Black players in Major League Baseball scouting, and on the strained relationship between Aaron and Barry Bonds, who broke Aaron’s home run record in 2007, an achievement clouded by Bonds’ purported use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“Modern racism isn’t about attack dogs and fire hoses anymore, it’s about mind games,” Moore said, drawing connections between how he, Aaron and Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947, all dealt with the challenges of racism.

Nicole Durham, a system administrator and Cincinnati Reds fan who lives in Smyrna, bought a copy of Moore’s book, which he signed at the event. Durham said she’s a lifelong baseball fan, because the sport brings back memories of playing as a kid.

“Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron, thinking about their accomplishments keeps me motivated,” Durham said. “Because life is hard for everybody, but there are challenges that come with being a different race. And I know they’ve overcome them.”

