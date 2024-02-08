Six Flags Over Georgia announces winning roller coaster name

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Georgia Surfer was created by Intamin Amusement Rides. The new construction will take place in the former Splashwater Falls area, neighboring Thunder River and Pandemonium.

Riders will launch forward and backward along nearly 590 feet of track, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, hitting the ride’s 144-foot peak before coasting down into a splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike.

Six Flags Over Georgia will open for the 2024 season on March 2. Georgia Surfer, opening this summer, will bring the park’s total coaster count to 13.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.