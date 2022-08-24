Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club hosting mentoring program

The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County is hosting the Ignite My Fire youth mentoring event.
The event will be held on Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club, 166 Holly St. in McDonough.
It’s open to boys ages 14-18 and will cover several topics including mentoring, following your passion, financial literacy, STEM education, entrepreneurship and health and wellness. More than 30 presenters will be part of the session as well as a musical performance from The BoykinZ.
To register, call 470-352-6959. To learn more about Henry County’s club, visit www.bgcma.org/club/shaquille-oneal-boys-girls-club.
Credit: Henry Herald
Credit: Henry Herald
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author