Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club hosting mentoring program

Exterior of the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County. (Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta)

By Heather Middleton, Henry Herald
1 hour ago

The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County is hosting the Ignite My Fire youth mentoring event.

The event will be held on Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club, 166 Holly St. in McDonough.

It’s open to boys ages 14-18 and will cover several topics including mentoring, following your passion, financial literacy, STEM education, entrepreneurship and health and wellness. More than 30 presenters will be part of the session as well as a musical performance from The BoykinZ.

Explore‘Shaq-a-Claus’ delivers gifts to Henry County students

To register, call 470-352-6959. To learn more about Henry County’s club, visit www.bgcma.org/club/shaquille-oneal-boys-girls-club.

