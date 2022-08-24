Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club hosting mentoring program

The event will be held on Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club, 166 Holly St. in McDonough.

It’s open to boys ages 14-18 and will cover several topics including mentoring, following your passion, financial literacy, STEM education, entrepreneurship and health and wellness. More than 30 presenters will be part of the session as well as a musical performance from The BoykinZ.