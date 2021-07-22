The blurb by MovieMaker on the list of best film schools commends SCAD for their “excellent facilities” and “experienced faculty.” They also emphasize the school's motto of “we learn by doing,” cosigned by D.W. Moffett, award-winning actor and chair of SCAD’s film and television department, who told Movie Maker, “Theory, as such, is really devoted to storytelling. We emphasize story over everything else.”

Tim Molloy, the editor in chief of MovieMaker and regular attendee of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, gave credit to the film school for contributing to Georgia’s booming film industry.

“It's an innovative, diverse and inspiring school that clearly prioritizes students above all else, and nurtures them from admission through their entire careers,” Molloy said.

Molloy also said the expansion of the Savannah Film Studios, which feature new sets and an XR stage, will "create the U.S.'s most comprehensive university film studio complex" and "only adds to SCAD's reputation for producing great artists."

This year's SCAD Savannah Film Festival takes place from Oct. 23-30.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SCAD steals the show, named one of 2021's best film schools in U.S. and Canada by MovieMaker