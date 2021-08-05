Say cheese: Chatham Charcuterie levels up creativity with popular cheese boards

“I didn't really know anybody here, and then he just kind of started promoting it,” Lassen said. “It was right before the holiday, so it just kind of took off.”

Charcuterie boards are described as a display of cured meats and often referred to as cheese boards, but Lassen’s boards go beyond salami and gruyere. She does brunch boards where she incorporates bagels and muffins, themed boards like gender reveals filled with sweet cookies and cupcakes, and even single-serving jars of charcuterie.

“Eighty percent of people just really put the order in, tell me their allergies, and cheese they don't want,” Lassen said. “I have complete creative freedom.”

Lassen usually goes to Publix or local farmers markets to buy produce for the boards, and for the cheese she makes trips to Charleston, South Carolina, or Jacksonville, Florida, to shop at Trader Joe's.

Picturing how a board should look may seem like a task that requires a lot of inspiration, but Lassen said her ideas are straight from the dome.

"Nine times out of 10 I'm just like seeing things in the store that I think would be nice on the boards, or I just kind of say 'Oh, this goes good here. That looks good as far as color.'"

For those eager to make their own charcuterie boards, Lassen notes that people sometimes don't know how pricey they can get.

"A lot of people don't know that charcuterie is expensive," Lassen said. "They try and make it on their own [and] they're like, wow this is actually a really expensive appetizer or meal or what have you."

When she's not making charcuterie boards, Lassen is also a physicians assistant, but she said working as a team with her husband has helped her balance the job with the "exponential growth" of Chatham Charcuterie.

"There's always a need for charcuterie," Lassen said.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

