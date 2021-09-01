Savannah to resume water bill collections after long suspension; offers assistance to those with unpaid balances

Utility payments were top of mind for Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday. He pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent rejection of the Biden administration's eviction moratorium and urged Savannahians to have a plan when it comes to utilities, rent and mortgages.

“I’m just hoping people don’t wait until the last minute. If you know that you haven’t paid your rent and you know that you’ve been to court or you’re preparing to go to court, go ahead and start making plans now for where you’re going to go,” Johnson said.

“It’s distressing to see people’s personal belongings being put on the side of the street. We hate seeing that. So, go ahead and make the plan now.”

Individuals and landlords facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can also receive assistance to pay past-due utilities and rent through the State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program.

The money will be distributed directly to landlords, and eligible applicants will receive up to 12 months of payment relief. For more information about eligibility and to apply, go to georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.

Additionally, the Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah-Chatham County is distributing funds available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to eligible households to pay rent, rental arrears, utilities, home energy costs, internet services and other expenses.

For more information about eligibility and to apply, call 912-238-2960 (ext. 100, 128, 130, 131, or 139) or email monac@eoasga.org, Tamonias@eoasga.org, Shirleyb@eoasga.org, Nikitam@eoasga.org, Larondar@eoasga.org or Shadiquao@eoasga.org.

