The Savannah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old male. On Friday, July 2, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Savannah Police responded to Avery Street and Wilder Drive on a report of a shooting.
Shortly after officers arrived at this location, a person arrived at Memorial Hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Arthur Boston, later succumbed to his injuries.
The shooting comes a few weeks after a mass shooting, which injured six and killed two, took place at the Fred Wessels Apartments and marked the 14th and 15th homicides in Savannah this year.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police investigating Friday night fatal shooting of 31-year-old on Avery Street