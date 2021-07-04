ajc logo
X

Savannah police investigating Friday night fatal shooting of 31-year-old on Avery Street

ajc.com

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
49 minutes ago
Partner Badge Logo

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old male. On Friday, July 2, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Savannah Police responded to Avery Street and Wilder Drive on a report of a shooting.

Shortly after officers arrived at this location, a person arrived at Memorial Hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim, identified as Arthur Boston, later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting comes a few weeks after a mass shooting, which injured six and killed two, took place at the Fred Wessels Apartments and marked the 14th and 15th homicides in Savannah this year.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.  Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police investigating Friday night fatal shooting of 31-year-old on Avery Street

In Other News
1
River Street crowded for July 4th, first large-scale Savannah event...
2
Savannah galleries: Ceramics brings storybook to life; '3+ Dozen' by...
3
Savannah Archives: Park and Tree Commission minutes on civil rights
4
Savannah Archives: Greenbriar Children’s Home has deep, varied history
5
Leopold's 'I Pledge for Ice Cream Project' a favorite for kids
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top