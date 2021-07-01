According to weekly police reports, as of June 19, there have been 15 homicides in Savannah, which is down from the 19 in June 2020, but up two from 2019.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912=525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

This is a developing story. Return for more updates.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah police investigate homicide of homeless man on Victory Drive