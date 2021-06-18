Savannah Police chief shares additional details of William Zachery Harvey case

In regards to the video, Minter said the audio/visual equipment was not operational because the detective failed to activate the system. Department policy is to start the recording prior to starting the interview and recording is to continue until the interview is completed.

According to the SPD and GBI, officers stepped out of the room during the interview and returned to find Harvey unconscious with injuries to his neck caused by a pair of Harvey’s shoelaces. Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, Harvey died as a result of his injuries.

The GBI medical examiner ruled the preliminary cause and manner of death as suicide by hanging.

When asked Thursday if the interview had been completed when officers left Harvey alone in the room, Minter said, "It is my understanding that it was not."

The GBI previously confirmed that there was no video footage that captured the in-custody death of Harvey, as the officers who were wearing body cameras left the room during the time of the incident.

Two officers — Cpl. Silver Leuschner and Sgt. Michael Kerr — were fired as part of the investigation into Harvey's death. Officer Matthew White was suspended.

Leuschner was fired for violating department policies related to criminal investigation, employee responsibility, oath of office ethics and conduct, and video/audio recording equipment.

Kerr was fired for violation of supervisory responsibility.

White was suspended for violating the employee responsibility and oath of office ethics, and conduct policies.

An additional officer, Rodheem Greene, was fired for a previous incident, coupled with his involvement in the Harvey investigation.

When asked Thursday how exactly the officers violated the policies and procedures, Minter declined to elaborate because part of it involves the ongoing GBI investigation.

Minter said during a Tuesday press conference that if the officers had followed the policies and procedures in place in the SPD, Harvey may still be alive today.

Hanging gif/meme controversy

In the separate but related closed internal affairs case, three more officers, Sgt. Christopher Hewett, Cpl. Erica Tremblay, and Officer David Curtis, were terminated after sharing a meme that made light of the hanging death in a group chat.

The screenshot of the conversation released to the media showed Curtis sending a GIF of a figure swinging by a noose from a tree with the message, "Is it too early to send this to greene?"

Tremblay responded with a question mark, then replied to the GIF, "Def too soon curtis."

Curtis replied, "Fine..."

Minter confirmed Thursday that Curtis created and shared the meme. The other two were aware of the meme and what Curtis was doing, Minter said. Distribution of the meme was limited to members of a specific patrol team, according to Minter.

During a press conference Tuesday, Minter called the officers' actions “very inappropriate” and “inexcusable” and added that many department members told him how "embarrassed they were that something like that was sent out."

