Savannah native named president of Georgia State University

“I’m deeply honored to have been selected as Georgia State president,” Blake said. “I’m keenly aware of what President [Mark] Becker and the faculty, staff and students have accomplished, and I am anxious to build on the university’s great momentum. Working together, I know we can take our university to new heights in the coming years.”

In a 2019 interview with his alma mater, Benedictine, after being named provost at George Washington, Blake hinted about his preferred career path — "I would love for the university to have a football team," he said, adding "I'd like to be in a major city in the east."

While he said he also suggested he'd like to be at a private institution, Georgia State does hit on his other wishes.

"I'm gearing up for a really big announcement in the next couple of years," Blake said then.

That announcement came Thursday for Blake, who ran track and participated in the marching band and drama club.

“The Benedictine Military School of Savannah, Ga., is elated to hear of the promotion of Dr. Blake and honored to have been a part of his development," said Benedictine Military School Headmaster Fr. Frank Ziemkiewicz. "Dr. Blake’s naming as president of Georgia State University not only is a well-deserved response to his considerable accomplishments to date but sends the signal to a younger generation of the great potential for service that is within their grasp. Our prayers and best wishes go with Dr. Blake at this time.”

Regents also voted Tuesday to name T. Ramon Stuart at president at Clayton State University. Stuart has been provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University for the past five years.

Both men are the first African Americans to lead the universities.

Becker announced last September that he would retire June 30. Over 12 years, Becker won widespread acclaim for increasing the number and share of students graduating from Georgia State, even as the school has grown to nearly 54,000 students. He oversaw a merger with the former Perimeter College and worked to increase financial and other support for students.

Under Becker, Georgia State also marched into the highest tier of college athletics and increased research and academic productivity at an institution that was founded as a night school aimed at working white men but which has grown into a major institution that anchors downtown Atlanta.

Blake was a finalist to lead the University of Rhode Island in April but withdrew from the search.

Stuart shifts into the president's chair at 7,000-student Clayton State, where President Tim Hynes is retiring after 12 years.

Before coming to Fort Valley, Stuart had worked at West Virginia State University. He earned degrees from West Virginia University before earning a doctorate from Ohio University. He was faculty member of the year at West Virginia State Community and Technical College before moving to West Virginia State.

"Dr. Stuart brings outstanding experience and a passion for helping students to a campus that is poised to expand on its success and become a regional powerhouse in metro Atlanta," Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement.

In May, Kimberly Ballard-Washington, who served as interim president of Savannah State University, was named by the Board to Regents to the permanent position.

Rana L. Cash of the Savannah Morning News contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah native named president of Georgia State University