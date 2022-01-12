You'll be doing the North Georgia rhododendron 'happy dance' with these Dandy Man Color Wheel

Callaway is about 25 miles from my house and has one of the best azalea collections in the country. Of course, azaleas are botanically speaking rhododendrons. It is the real rhododendrons however that all southern azalea lovers dream about thriving in the garden.

The Rhododendron Trail at Callaway is a testament of time as these ‘rhodies’ have been there for years and have stories to tell. The real message is clear though, they are old and still beautiful. If you are thinking this is a mountain like North Georgia and the Blue Ridge area, the answer is no. It is a wonderful scenic destination.

Three years ago, also marks the point in time that I started growing Dandy Man Color Wheel rhododendron from Proven Winners. When it comes to rhododendrons, I am always the hopeful skeptic. When I got mine, they started blooming before I could plant them. My bride Jan was so struck by their beauty she said these are going as a centerpiece on the table for a few days. No argument from me, for a host of reasons.

Dandy Man Color Wheel has the potential to get 4-to-8 feet tall and as wide. Being a skeptic, I might not have given them enough room for their companions. Guess what, if they keep performing like they have been, then it will soon be, goodbye companions.

The buds start out lipstick red which I promise you gets the heart pumping with excitement. These open to big ruffled blooms with deep pink undersides and soft pink shades inside. The blooms then age to clear white before falling off. Now you can see the reason Jan wanted these plants for a centerpiece.

As the blooms go through their aging progression you will see all three colors at once.

The color description probably has you already chomping to get some, but know these are very disease resistant saying no to phytophthora but equally impressive best is the heat tolerance. ‘Yes Virginia’, we can grow rhododendrons in the south. In fact, these are recommended for zones 5-9.

Like azaleas, the other rhododendron species, Dandy Man Color Wheel needs fertile, organic rich, well drained, acidic soil. My location is on the side of a gentle slope that has collected falling leaves for decades. It is very fertile and gets very little direct sun. I am layering the area down the slope with azaleas, hydrangeas and hostas.

The leathery evergreen foliage of Dandy Man Color Wheels stands out in the crowd if you will, by giving a welcoming contrast of texture with all of the companion plants.

My sincerest hope is that the Dandy Man Color Wheel breeders will be introducing some siblings that we can all add to our collections. In the meantime, as growing year four starts in a few short weeks you may just see me doing the happy dance, as I will be celebrating my beautiful rhododendrons.

