“All of [y’all] need to be fired,” one commenter wrote. “[Y’all] know you are supposed to take pieces of the line and wash them every closing.”

In response to these comments, Ace wrote: “Let’s not forget we were getting paid 7.25 [an] hour and this is years of caked up stuff…” Other viewers supported the TikToker’s statement.

“I used to work at Wendy’s and I never cleaned up messes that were this bad,” another viewer said.

The location’s latest health inspection grade, which was posted on Feb. 24 of this year, was 94%.

A comment from the account holder and Wendy's have not been answered via email.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Worker fired from Wendy’s on Wilmington Island after posting TikTok of roaches in the food