A TikToker (@lxlac30) was fired from a Wendy’s on Wilmington Island after posting a video featuring poor working conditions.
In the video, the account holder (under the name Ace), filmed the restaurant’s kitchen that, according to the video, was teeming with roaches, grime, and filth. The restaurant, located at 7835 U.S. 80 East, fired the worker after they published the video on Feb. 10.
Ace had only worked there for two weeks. As of this article’s publishing, the TikTok has 32,500 likes.
The comments on the original post were divided. Some viewers believe that the restaurant’s condition is the management and employee’s fault.
“All of [y’all] need to be fired,” one commenter wrote. “[Y’all] know you are supposed to take pieces of the line and wash them every closing.”
In response to these comments, Ace wrote: “Let’s not forget we were getting paid 7.25 [an] hour and this is years of caked up stuff…” Other viewers supported the TikToker’s statement.
“I used to work at Wendy’s and I never cleaned up messes that were this bad,” another viewer said.
The location’s latest health inspection grade, which was posted on Feb. 24 of this year, was 94%.
A comment from the account holder and Wendy's have not been answered via email.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Worker fired from Wendy’s on Wilmington Island after posting TikTok of roaches in the food