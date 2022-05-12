'Women helping women': After 200 years, the Savannah Widows' Society emerges from the shadows

But don’t expect the title to change. The name has tradition. It has gravitas and Harris respects that.

While stopgap measures in the form of grants were originally offered to only widows, they are now given to women in Chatham County who are single, divorced or widowed. The money might be for a heater that quit working, a copay someone couldn’t come up with, a discontinued utility bill. Every month a committee meets to go over the applications, one by one. The group gives out an average of $2,500 to four to eight women.

Unlike most nonprofits, the money is already there, mostly from the interest accrued from a fund started by Dorothea Abrahams in 1859, a fund that has turned into a $2 million endowment. Dorothea was the widow of Abraham DeLyon Abrahams, a merchant from Charleston, S.C. The couple believed in doing “good works.” He is buried in the Sheftell Cemetery on Cohen Street, behind Garrison Elementary school. Dorothea is buried in Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Originally the organization housed 41 women in need in a large three-story building on the northwest corner of Broughton and East Broad Streets. For women who couldn’t own property and who outlived their husbands, the housing was a creative and generous godsend. In 1984, the organization got out of the real estate business and shuffled the money into investment ventures. The judicious and careful financing paid off. With very little bureaucracy or in-house costs there is money to help people in need at the time they need it.

At 41, Harris is among the younger directoresses (yes, that’s the word they use). She came to Savannah 16 years ago from California when her husband David was hired as the director of the Lucas Theater.

With a theater degree from UCLA, she got a job at the Savannah Arts Academy as a technical theater teacher. “I grew up acting, singing, playing instruments and dancing. I wasn’t particularly good at any of it,” she said. But she loved theater.

Despite the low pay, the job at the Arts Academy seemed a perfect fit until David’s job at the Lucas didn’t work out. That’s when the couple had to come up with a new plan. That’s when Alison’s realtor-turned-friend Robert Jones turned to her and said, “You should think about selling real estate.” She didn’t flinch. She was organized. She loved spread sheets. She took the suggestion seriously.

“It’s amazing how much real estate and stage management have in common,” she said. “They’re both detailed oriented and project based. They’re production. They’re based around communication between the lender, the seller, the home inspector.”

Sixteen years and two children later, Alison sells real estate and David manages the house. “It’s perfect, she said, “a complete role reversal. I haven’t been to a grocery store in years. When I do go, I have to call him to ask where something is.”

Alison heard about the Widows’ Society when a client invited her to be on the board. The one-on-one aspect of the organization appealed to her. Each month, the board sits down to go over the applications. It’s not a permanent solution, she said. But it’s immediate. The organization is solvent. There is no revolving debt. And that, she said, is a beautiful thing.

For the upcoming 200th anniversary of one of the oldest, if not the oldest, nonprofits in the city, Harris hopes to bring the organization out of the shadows. She wants to engage younger people. She wants to raise more money to help more people.

“It’s women helping women,” she said.

What could be more timely.

