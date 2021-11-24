With women's homeless shelter opening, more entrepreneurs should take a cue from Greg Parker

Then I started seeing his name elsewhere — on that gorgeous Greek Revival mansion known as the Philbrick-Eastman House on Chippewa Square, the one with Doric columns, 14-foot ceilings and wildlife murals painted by Savannah's Bob Christian. Then there's the emergency and trauma center at Memorial Hospital and the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, to name two. Yes, they all have his name front and center, in big letters. Make no mistake who financed these operations. But somehow I don't care. It's not like the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, a sports and music venue, renaming itself Crypto.com Arena.

Parker could be stashing his money overseas (he might be doing that) or to some exotic island (he might be doing that, too). I'm sure he's got some expensive CPA finagling some fancy tax deal. But it was his latest contribution that made me sit up and notice. This time it was for an emergency shelter for homeless women (another $250,000 check, thank you very much) offered through Union Mission and the Savannah Community Foundation, an umbrella philanthropic organization to which Parker has contributed $20 million. Twenty million! That's a lotta gas, a lotta chicken pot pies.

Maybe it was because I had just finished watching “Maid,” a 10-episode series on Netflix, that primed me for his generosity. A bit cheesy but still compelling, still gripping, “Maid” focuses on a young woman with a child trying to escape an abusive relationship while cleaning houses and desperately seeking shelter, all the while dealing with a nut job of a family and the obfuscating red tape of government assistance that requires an advance degree to navigate.

Credit: Steve Bisson

Good work, Union Mission. This project, I read, is the only women’s homeless shelter in the area. How can this be? Why aren’t there more shelters? This is not a new problem. More to the point, how many other entrepreneurs admit, in so many words the way Parker did, that he made a lot of money in 2020 and a lot of people didn’t. It’s OK, he implied, to let some of it go.

Why aren’t there more Greg Parkers out there in the world? In the end, how much money does one person need?

