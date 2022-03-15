The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia stood at $4.29 on Friday, highest in the state’s history, said Rep. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s floor leaders in the House.

The state has suspended the gasoline tax in the past when fuel supplies were disrupted. While the governor is legally permitted to suspend the tax by executive order when the General Assembly is not in session, this suspension must go through the legislature.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: With pump prices peaking, Georgia lawmakers poised to suspend 29 cent state gas tax