Wishing you happy holidays and a happy New Year with these upcoming holiday events

Tom Holland and Friends Musical Toy Drive and Benefit Concert: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26; The 6th annual musical toy drive and benefit concert promises to help Savannah-area children discover the joy of music through donations of musical instruments and gift cards. Donations can be mailed to Tommy Holland Toy Drive, P.O Box 22652, Savannah, GA 31403. The event will take place at Coach's Corner on 3016 E. Victory Dr.

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens' 2021 December Nights and Holiday Lights: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 24; The holiday lights will be hosted as a drive-thru. Tickets are $25 per family or car and can be purchased at the entrance and Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens gift shop. All proceeds support the staff and garden.

Tybee Island Tree Lighting: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 27; The Tybee Island Tree Lighting will take place on Strand Avenue and Tybrisa Street where attendees can enjoy caroling, dancing, holiday treats, awards for best decorated businesses and the Christmas tree lighting.

Chabad of Savannah Hanukhah Celebration: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28; The Chadad of Savannah will celebrate the start of Hanukkah in-person with the lighting of the menorah at Ellis Square. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be in attendance to light the menorah. This year's ceremony will honor the Savannah Fire Department and will feature lots of games, gifts and photo opportunities.

December

Telfair Museums Tree Lighting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Telfair Museums is celebrating the holidays with a lighting of their new 18-foot tree at the Jepson Center, 207 York St. The tree will be on view until Dec. 31. telfair.org/visit/jepson-center

Tybee Island Parade of Lights: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3; The parade starts at Memorial Park and moves down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street. The parade ends at the roundabout near Tybee Pier with awards for best decorated float. To enter the parade, email michelle.owens@cityoftybee.org or call 912-472-5071.

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 4; The Rincon Red Department is hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa with a Santa meet and greet, an opportunity for photos, breakfast and arts and craft. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at Rinconrec.com starting Nov. 22. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Richmond Hill's 25th annual Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Dec. 4; The parade theme for this year's Christmas parade is "Silver Bells: It's Christmas Time in the City." For those wishing the participate, the deadline to complete the entry form, float script and hold harmless agreement is 5 p.m. Nov. 19. The parade will start on Linwood Avenue, pass through Ford Avenue and end on Cedar Street.

Kobo Gallery Holiday Trunk Show: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4; The Kobo Gallery Holiday Trunk show, 33 Barnard St., features Kobo Gallery jewelers Nancy Boyd, Susana Guerrero and Gillian Trask. The show is an all day event with free admission. kobogallery.com

Davenport House Museum Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 26-30; 324 E. State St. The open-house style tour highlights the end-of-year celebrations of early 19th century Savannahians, including the Davenport household. Light refreshments will be served and music and interpreters are some of the highlights. Admission varies. A combination pass for the daily tour and the holiday evening tour can be purchased for $16. davenporthousemuseum.org.

