• Landscape winner is Kings Ferry Landing, Ted Grey; runner-up is White Chimney Creek, Claude Howard; honorable mentions to Kayak Trail, Brett Tatom and Free, Gretchen McLeod

• Plant life winner is Tree, Near Morgans Bridge, James Maddox; runner-up is Stump, Kathleen Kuehn; honorable mention to Heart Tree, Tamara Shurling

• Portrait winner is New Friends, Montana Tohm

• Wildlife winner is Barred Owl, William Harrell; runner-up: Pileated Woodpecker, Wesley Hendley

View all winners, runners-up and honorable mentions at ogeecheeriverkeeper.org or via the Flickr album.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Winners of Ogeechee Riverkeeper photo contest capture Ogeechee, Canoochee rivers