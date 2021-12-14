ajc logo
X

Winners of Ogeechee Riverkeeper photo contest capture Ogeechee, Canoochee rivers

ajc.com

Credit: Ogeechee Riverkeeper

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Andria Segedy, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) has chosen the best photographs from across the 5,500-square-mile watershed submitted for the annual photography contest, according to the organization. "Judges sorted through images that highlighted what makes the Ogeechee and Canoochee Rivers, and the surrounding areas, ecologically and aesthetically remarkable."

This year, guest judge and photographer Parker Stewart of Savannah led the selection process. His photography focuses on the coast of Georgia and the river basins that flow in the region.

The 2021 winners are:

• Black and White winner: Scarboro Landing, Janet Strozzo Anderson; runner-up is River Rain, William Harrell

• Funny Wildlife winner is Tree Climber, Wesley Hendley; runner-up is Cormorant, Janet Strozzo Anderson; honorable mention to Big Daddy, Carla Mayes

• Landscape winner is Kings Ferry Landing, Ted Grey;  runner-up is White Chimney Creek, Claude Howard; honorable mentions to Kayak Trail, Brett Tatom and Free, Gretchen McLeod

• Plant life winner is Tree, Near Morgans Bridge, James Maddox; runner-up is Stump, Kathleen Kuehn; honorable mention to Heart Tree, Tamara Shurling

• Portrait winner is New Friends, Montana Tohm

• Wildlife winner is Barred Owl, William Harrell; runner-up: Pileated Woodpecker, Wesley Hendley

View all winners, runners-up and honorable mentions at ogeecheeriverkeeper.org or via the Flickr album.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Winners of Ogeechee Riverkeeper photo contest capture Ogeechee, Canoochee rivers

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Don't worry — That dark-haired woman sketching you at Lone Wolf Lounge is just NoNo...
46m ago
'Metalvannah' still holds strong as new and old bands find spaces for metal amid lost...
1h ago
Sea-level rise threatens Gullah Geechee land, way of life. They have a plan to save it
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top