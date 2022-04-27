Who is running for Georgia's 1st Congressional District seat?

Story continues below

Republican Buddy Carter

The former Pooler Mayor and Georgia General Assembly member will defend his seat again this year. Carter's challengers have taken issues with his vote against certifying the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Democrat Joyce Marie Griggs

Griggs challenged Carter with the Democratic nomination in 2020 but failed to unseat the longtime rep. This year, she's running again. In 2020, Carter took home 58% of the vote. Griggs served as a 2nd Lt. intelligence officer for the Army for 33 years before retiring.

Democrat Wade Herring

Herring, a Savannah lawyer, was spurred to run after Carter’s vote to not certify the 2020 presidential election. Herring has out-fundraised all of Carter’s previous Democratic opponents since he announced his run last year.

Democrat Michelle Munroe

The Richmond Hill resident is an Army veteran who recently retired after 28 years of active duty service. During her military career, Munroe worked as the commander and CEO of Winn Army Community Hospital.

