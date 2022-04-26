Who is running for Georgia Public Service Commission in the 2022 primary?

As elected officials go, Georgia Public Service Commissioners exercise significant influence on the health and wealth of Georgians.
The five-member panel regulates Georgia's public utility operators - those that provide electricity, natural gas and telecommunications services. The PSC is a low-profile board with high-profile power, often entering the public consciousness only when addressing issues such as delays and cost overruns associated with the Plant Vogtle nuclear reactor project.
Commissioners serve staggered six-year terms and two members are up for election this year: Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.
Credit: FILE/THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE
The incumbents, both Republicans, are running unopposed in the 2022 primary, but Democratic candidates will vie for the right to challenge Echols and Johnson in November. Candidates represent geographic districts but are elected via statewide vote.
That primary will be held on May 24, with early voting beginning May 2.
Here’s a look at the candidates for the PSC posts.
PSC District 2
Democrat Patty Durand
Durand operates the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that educates Georgians about energy. A personal experience with Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan and an associated service fee sparked her interest in energy education. She opposes how the PSC has handled problems associated with the Plant Vogtle nuclear reactor project.
Democrat Russell Edwards
Edwards has served as an Athens-Clarke County commissioner since 2019. He is an attorney by profession and a community activist, having founded a group called People for a Better Athens.
Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK
Republican Tim Echols (incumbent)
Echols joined the PSC in 2011 after building the company he co-founded, TeenPact, into a nationwide training program experience for conservative high school students. Echols is a proponent of clean energy and a vocal supporter of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion and adding solar to Georgia's electricity-generation portfolio.
Credit: Georgia Public Service Commission
Libertarian Colin McKinney
A physician specializing in emergency medicine, McKinney has centered his campaign around the "non-aggression principle" and protecting Georgia's environment. He lives in Athens.
Credit: Colin McKinney
PSC District 3
Democrat Shelia Edwards
This public relations professional has broad civic engagement experience and champions reduced utility rates and a shift to renewable energy sources. Edwards founded a grassroots organization in her neighborhood, Legacy Cares, to successfully oppose a planned waste company transfer station.
Credit: Shelia Edwards
Democrat Chandra Farley
A consultant specializing in energy, climate, and utility initiatives, Farley has extensive experience with energy policy. She's testified before the U.S. Congress and presented to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She is the chair of the Georgia NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee.
Credit: Chandra Farley
Democrat Missy Moore
Moore owns and operates a commercial insurance agency with a focus on risk mitigation guidance and policy review, making her a self-professed "watchdog for consumers." She is the first Hispanic woman to run for statewide office in Georgia.
Credit: Missy Moore
Republican Fitz Johnson (incumbent)
Johnson was appointed to the PSC by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2021. He is a U.S. Army veteran and owned the Atlanta Beat, a franchise in the now defunct Women's Professional Soccer league. Prior to this PSC appointment, Johnson ran unsuccessfully for the Cobb County Commission and for state school superintendent. He is the first Black member of the PSC since 2006.
Credit: Office of Gov. Brain Kemp
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who is running for Georgia Public Service Commission in the 2022 primary?