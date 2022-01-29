Hamburger icon
What you need to know from the week that was in Savannah news: Jan. 22-28

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsAmy Paige Condon - Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah is the hostess city, but sometimes even the best hostess has to play the heavy.

One such occasion? St. Patrick's Day 2022.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Thursday announced a plan meant to curb rowdiness in the post-parade festivities. The gist of it is this: The city is getting out of the business of the St. Patrick's Day festival.

In approved by Savannah City Council in a vote scheduled for Feb. 12, the city will no longer issue permits for vendors or entertainers to sell beer or food or stage concerts on city-owned property or right of ways. Booze, grub and music will still be available at downtown clubs, bars and restaurants but won't be accessible on the street.

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News

Coverage of the planned party-pooping captivated readers on SavannahNow.com this week. A Wednesday story referencing Mayor Johnson's teaser of the plan's release - in which he called the annual party a "drunk fest" - was surpassed in interest only by Thursday's piece detailing the plan.

Tybee Road bridges to be replaced

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The Georgia Department of Transportation will move forward with replacing the aging, narrow bridges at Bull River and Lazaretto Creek on U.S. 80 with new, wider spans. The bridges are notorious chokepoints along the causeway that links Savannah to Tybee and its beaches.

New movie theaters coming to Pooler, Savannah

A new IMAX movie theater set to open sometime in February in Pooler will have a screen more than 76 feet tall, the world's tallest. The venue's opening date is not yet set.

Credit: Courtesy of Royal Entertainment Group LLC

Credit: Courtesy of Royal Entertainment Group LLC

On the other side of Chatham County, a Michigan-based cinema company is renovating the long-closed movie theater complex near Victory Drive and Skidaway Road. The theaters are scheduled to open in time for the March 4 release of "The Batman" movie. The operator, NCG Cinemas, offers free refills on both popcorn and soft drinks.

Credit: Submitted

Credit: Submitted

Chatham Area Transit names new CEO

CAT has a new leader in Faye Q. DiMassimo. She comes to Savannah from Nashville's transportation department. She will be the 10th CAT leader since 2005 and her appointment comes almost a year after the board abruptly fired former CEO/executive director Bacarra Mauldin in late Jan. 2021.

DiMassimo starts Feb. 3.

Credit: Chatham County District Attorney's office

Credit: Chatham County District Attorney's office

DA recaps her first year in office

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sat down with reporter Raisa Habersham to discuss the successes and challenges of her first year in office.

In the wide-ranging interview, Jones addressed the more than 20,000-case backlog, the formation of two critical units to address cold cases and gang violence, a new records-restriction process, the push to hire additional staff attorneys, and the status of cases turned over by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including the hanging death of William Harvey while in Savannah Police custody.

Starland Village developer scales back plans

Nearly four years have passed since the Foram Group unveiled ambitious plans for the redevelopment of the city block surrounding the former Epworth United Methodist Church. The original plans for Starland Village incorporated artist studios, apartments, office space, and a music venue. However, not much has happened on site since.

Credit: Eric Curl

Credit: Eric Curl

In a Facebook post to the Thomas Square/Starland group earlier this week, President and CEO of Foram Group Travis Stringer announced the development would be scaled back to fit a post-pandemic world. No longer will the live-work complex incorporate a music venue or parking garage.

Dylan tangled up in Savannah this March

Credit: AP Photo/Howard Lipin

Credit: AP Photo/Howard Lipin

Hall of Fame musician Bob Dylan will play in Savannah for the third time in seven years when he visits the Johnny Mercer Theatre on March 26. Dylan joins a list of legendary musical acts booked to play here in the coming months that also includes the Eagles, Bon Jovi and Jimmy Buffett.

Dylan's show is the only one among those not booked for the soon-to-open Enmarket Arena.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What you need to know from the week that was in Savannah news: Jan. 22-28

Investigations
