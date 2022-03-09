Hubert Keller Jr., son of the original artist behind the mailbox, said the removal was necessary to accommodate widening along Quacco Road. It's one of several projects underway to relieve congestion in the fast-growing city of Pooler.

The mailbox was originally constructed for Keller's Flea Market in Georgetown, but never made it there. Instead, Keller Sr. placed it in front of his cattle farm on Hopeton Plantation about 10 years ago and it's become a local fixture ever since.

In the meantime, Keller Jr. said they're sprucing up the old paint. His father cleaned and power-washed the surface, and local artist Chris Walker is giving the mailbox a new paint job.

Keller also dispelled rumors that the property at 1017 Quacco Road was being sold.

Locals (and tourists) can expect the towering structure to be back up within the month, said Keller, but with a newer and shinier coat.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What happened to the giant cow mailbox off Quacco Road? It's moo-ved, but still nearby.