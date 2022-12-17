Water wars on the Okefenokee heighten as EPD ends year with no permit decision

Wildlife refuge's highest official weighs in

"The Department (of Interior) will exercise its own authorities to protect the swamp ecosystem and will continue to urge our State and Federal partners to take steps under their own authorities to do the same," Haaland wrote. "The swamp ecosystem is a treasure for the people of Georgia, our Nation, and the world."

The last time a mine was proposed at this location, in the 1990's, then-Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt wrote then-Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, urging him to deny the mine, which Miller did.

Haaland's letter included a highlight real of the biggest debates on the swamp that have emerged in the last year. She referenced the swamp's designation as a National Natural Landmark by the National Parks Service in 1974 and its recent bid for nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage site. She also wrote how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is under her department, already voiced concerns about the impact the mine would have on the hydrology of the swamp.

Haaland also wrote about the cultural significance of the land to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, whose ancestral homeland is at the swamp and which is recognized as a significant and important Traditional Cultural Property. She wrote that the location of the proposed mine on Trail Ridge was likely used as a travel corridor by their ancestors and that past settlements and burial mounds have been documented on other portions of Trail Ridge and are suspected to exist within the project boundary.

This cultural connection was not considered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when it initially decided the proposed mining area was not under federal protection, causing the federal government to take back protections of the waters, only to settle in court two months later and cede the authority over the waters to the state of Georgia.

Looking toward scientific evidence of the potential harm to natural resources, Haaland pointed to the University of Georgia hydrologists who have completed analysis and consistently argued that the mining activities will damage the swamp. And on the same day Haaland's letter was sent to Kemp, those hydrologists released a new analysis based on updated water management plans from Twin Pines Minerals honing in on the plan's continued failure to protect the swamp.

Scientific debate hones in on big questions

Rhett Jackson, a UGA hydrologist, released a memo on Nov. 22 after taking into consideration new updates from Twin Pines Minerals about its water management plan at the mine, largely focusing on two factors: pumping water and the mine's plan to evaporate wastewater.

Jackson's analysis outlined the hydrological science behind the projected impacts of the mine, contextualizing the mining operations with the hydrology of the Floridan aquifer, St. Mary's River and Trail Ridge area of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Ultimately, he concluded three big takeaways.

First, the new Twin Pines Minerals submission re-confirms his analysis that the mine will cause significant seepage of groundwater into the mining pits, which will have to be removed. The combination of this, with other fresh water pumped to operate the mine from the Floridan aquifer, will triple the time each year that the swamp and St. Marys’ River will suffer from severe drought periods, with resulting significant impacts on swamp ecology, wildlife and tourist access.

Second, Twin Pines Minerals is planning to use a mechanical device to evaporate wastewater, which Jackson wrote won't work given the humid atmosphere of the swamp and regular, long periods of wet weather on site.

Lastly, Jackson said as much as the evaporation is successful, it would create saline clouds that could significantly damage the swamp's water quality and vegetation as well as private timberlands adjacent to the mine due to the deposits of salt.

Waiting continues

The Georgia EPD has not released a timeline of when the public comments section will open, which kicks off the final steps of permit consideration.

Once that is announced, commenters will have a 60-day period to submit statements to the agency. Any updates will be posted to the EPD website at epd.georgia.gov/twin-pines.

