Vicki Lawrence visits Savannah, shows support for Telfair Mammography Fund

A story about a trip to the OBGYN brought the audience to raucous laughter. So did another, in which she ran errands across town only to find out the edge of her skirt was tucked into her behind.

Throughout her anecdotes, Lawrence reminded the crowd of her motto: “Life is much too serious to be taken seriously.”

Serious business

But for a moment, Lawrence did get serious and discussed her talk show, Vicki!, which ran from 1992-94, calling it a #MeToo moment before there was a movement.

“It was a very verbally abusive relationship. And it got to the point where my staff would actually hide me in the ladies' room and say, ‘No, she's not here. She's busy getting ready to do the show,’” Lawrence recalled. “ At that stage (of my life), it was a nightmare. On film and camera, it was the best fun I've ever had in my life. But backstage, not so much.

"And when the verbal abuse escalated to physical abuse at the end of the second season, I decided I had no choice but to go to his bosses.”

After failing to garner support, Lawrence was instead fired. She called it one of the toughest moments in her life, which ultimately led to depression and a three-year “downward spiral.”

This period also provided her clarity, she said. She went forward with a “new vow to fix herself,” and started reading voraciously, exercising and meditating.

“I’m not sure how it really came back...” Lawrence said, “but I worked hard on it for three years... growing and just having to get over all the hurt. It was a long process.”

Following her bout with depression, Lawrence, now 72, would go on to have guest starring roles in “Roseanne,” “Hannah Montana,” and game show “Hollywood Squares. She’s credited laughter for getting her through her tough times.

When her sense of humor came back, she realized, “I just wanted to make people laugh again.”

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Vicki Lawrence visits Savannah, shows support for Telfair Mammography Fund